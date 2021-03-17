Global Gas Meter Market in Italy – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026 Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023 

A gas meter is a specialized flow meter, used to measure the volume of fuel gases such as natural gas and propane. Gas meters are used at residential, commercial, and industrial buildings that consume fuel gas supplied by a gas utility. Gases are more difficult to measure than liquids, as measured volumes are highly affected by temperature and pressure. Gas meters measure a defined volume, regardless of the pressurized quantity or quality of the gas flowing through the meter. Temperature, pressure and heating value compensation must be made to measure actual amount and value of gas moving through a meter.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Gas Meter in Italy, including the following market information:

Italy Gas Meter Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Italy Gas Meter Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Italy Gas Meter Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Italy Gas Meter Market 2019 (%)

The global Gas Meter market was valued at 2841 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4025.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. While the Gas Meter market size in Italy was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Gas Meter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Gas Meter production and consumption in Italy

Total Market by Segment:

Italy Gas Meter Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Italy Gas Meter Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

AMR

AMI

Italy Gas Meter Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Italy Gas Meter Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Gas Meter Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Gas Meter Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Italy Gas Meter Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Italy Gas Meter Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Elster Group GmbH

Itron

Landis+Gyr

Goldcard

Sensus

MeterSit

Flonidan

ZENNER

Viewshine

Apator Group

Diehl Metering

Innover

EDMI

Suntront Tech

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Gas Meter Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Italy Gas Meter Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

….continued

