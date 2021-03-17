All news

Global Hankuk Package Co Ltd in Packaging Industry (South Korea) Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast

Hankuk Package is expected to focus on research and development to create innovative packaging, in order to appeal to customers as well as to reduce overall product costs. Environmental-friendliness will be another key focus for the company when designing new products.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

 

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Packaging market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Toc

HANKUK PACKAGE CO LTD IN PACKAGING INDUSTRY (SOUTH KOREA)
Euromonitor International
January 2018

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Hankuk Package Co Ltd: Key Facts
Summary 2 Hankuk Package Co Ltd: Operational Indicators
Production
Summary 3 Major End-use Categories for Hankuk Package Co Ltd by Pack Type: 2016
Competitive Positioning

