Global Hot Drinks in Morocco Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

Total volume sales of hot drinks increased substantially in Morocco over the course of 2020 despite the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, growth rates diverged between the on-trade and off-trade channels as strong declines were registered in the foodservice channel, while retail sales rose substantially. The main reason for the huge dip in on-trade sales was the requirement for all consumer foodservice establishments to remain closed during the 12-week quarantine lockdown that was imp…

Euromonitor International’s Hot Drinks in Morocco report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Coffee, Other Hot Drinks, Tea.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Hot Drinks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Hot Drinks in Morocco
Euromonitor International
January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on hot drinks
COVID-19 country impact

….continued

