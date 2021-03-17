All news

Global Industria de Alimentos Trendy Ltda Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Industria de Alimentos Trendy focuses on children’s products, appealing to younger demographics through “fun” colours and flavours. This company is positioned in the low-mid price segment.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company.

Product coverage: Baby Food, Baked Goods, Breakfast Cereals, Confectionery, Dairy, Edible Oils, Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts, Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Processed Meat and Seafood, Ready Meals, Rice, Pasta and Noodles, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Savoury Snacks, Soup, Spreads, Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Industria de Alimentos Trendy Ltda: Key Facts
Competitive Positioning
Summary 2 Industria de Alimentos Trendy Ltda: Competitive Position 2017

