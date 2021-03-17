All news

Global Juice in Taiwan Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023 

Growth in off-trade volume and current value sales of juice will decelerate moderately during 2020, as COVID-19 led some consumers to reduce their discretionary spending. Moreover, consumers spending more time at home will lead to a reduction in impulse purchases. On-trade volume sales of juice declined throughout the review period, but this decline will accelerate significantly during 2020 due to the impact of COVID-19, which has led consumers to spend less time socialising outside of their hom…

Euromonitor International’s Juice in Taiwan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2016-2020), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: 100% Juice, Coconut and Other Plant Waters, Juice Drinks (up to 24% Juice), Nectars.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Juice market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Juice in Taiwan
Euromonitor International
January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT

….continued

