Global Lerum Fabrikker AS in Soft Drinks (Norway) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Lerum Fabrikker aims to solidify its position as a leader in concentrates, juice and jam by continuing to focus on the production of quality products using top-level production facilities in Sogndal. The company has a strong identification with its Norwegian roots and it will continue to use this quality as a marketing tool in attracting consumers over the forecast period.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports and Energy Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLECONTENTS

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Lerum Fabrikker AS: Key Facts
Summary 2 Lerum Fabrikker AS: Operational Indicators
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 Lerum Fabrikker AS: Competitive Position 2016

…continued

