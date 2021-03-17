All news

Global LG Electronics Gulf FZE in Consumer Appliances (United Arab Emirates) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Part of the multinational LG Corp, LG Electronics Gulf is expected to continue to invest heavily in innovation in the forecast period, with a particular emphasis on catering to specific consumer needs in the Gulf region. Numerous new product developments are likely across consumer electronics and consumer appliances. There will also continue to be a strong focus on smart appliances that can be operated via smartphones. The company is also set to increase its focus on business customers in the fo…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Major Appliances, Small Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Appliances market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLECONTENTS

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 LG Electronics Gulf FZE: Key Facts
Production
Competitive Positioning
Summary 2 LG Electronics Gulf FZE: Competitive Position 2016

…continued

