Global M H Alshaya Co in Apparel and Footwear (Saudi Arabia) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

M H Alshaya Co plans to expand its presence in Saudi Arabia through opening new stores and offering a wide range international brands. The company aims to establish successful partnerships with ?international apparel and footwear players?.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Apparel, Footwear, Sportswear.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

