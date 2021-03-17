All news

Global Magyarvíz Kft in Soft Drinks (Hungary) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Magyarvíz is focusing on gaining a higher value share in bottled water with continuous product development and by following current trends to satisfy the needs of middle-earning consumers. The company recognised European trends early and concentrates on offering healthy, quality natural mineral bottled water with reduced mineral content. Thanks to its lower prices it has become one of the leading producers in bottled water. Magyarvíz continuously keeps its stable position between the leading pla…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports and Energy Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

