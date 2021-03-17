All news

Global Meat in the United Arab Emirates Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023 

In 2020, foodservice and institutional volumes of meat will drop drastically due to the COVID-19 lockdown. This has driven some demand towards retail as home consumption increased during this period. With customers spending more time cooking at home, the pandemic has helped the category for varieties of meat that can be prepared in several forms.

Euromonitor International’s Meat in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data in volume terms 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, consumption patterns and distribution data. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Beef and Veal, Lamb, Mutton and Goat, Other Meat, Pork, Poultry.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Meat market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Meat in the United Arab Emirates
Euromonitor International
January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Foodservice volumes transformed to retail as home consumption increases
E-commerce and modern grocery channels benefit as consumers turn away from channels they perceive as less hygienic

….continued

