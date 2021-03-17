All news

Global Microwaves in Malaysia Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023 

Microwaves bucked the declining trend experienced by other major appliances in Malaysia in 2020, in a continuation of growth already noted prior to the emergence of the pandemic. This appliance has been increasingly adopted by local households due to its convenience, flexibility, space-saving design and ability to cook a wide range of meals in addition to other attributes such as defrosting capabilities. Further innovation in line with rising health trends in the country has resulted in microwav…

Euromonitor International’s Microwaves in Malaysia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Built-in Microwaves, Freestanding Microwaves.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Microwaves bucks declining trend within major appliances, offering practical and affordable solution to different households

