Global Microwaves in Singapore Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023 

While sales of microwaves declined due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic during 2020, built-in microwaves registered far steeper sales declines than freestanding microwaves. The principal reason for this is that most of the built-in microwaves sold in Singapore are pre-installed in the kitchens of brand new apartments. As such, the interruption seen in the development of new housing projects in the country as the COVID-19 situation forced a halt to work on many building sites throughout the…

Euromonitor International’s Microwaves in Singapore report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Built-in Microwaves, Freestanding Microwaves.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Microwaves in Singapore
Euromonitor International
January 2021

