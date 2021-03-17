All news

Global Miele & Cie KG in Consumer Appliances (World) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Miele Group is a world-renowned German premium appliances manufacturer operating as a privately-owned family business. With Germany and the Czech Republic as manufacturing bases, Miele focuses on Western Europe as its core market but expands in Australia and Eastern Europe. Home laundry appliances is its core revenue generator, followed by large cooking appliances. With more than a century of experience, durability and innovation, Miele is an established premium brand favoured by the world’s…

Euromonitor International’s Miele & Cie KG in Consumer Appliances (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business, examining its performance in the Consumer Appliances industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.

Product coverage: Major Appliances, Small Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Appliances market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Miele & Cie KG in Consumer Appliances (World)
Euromonitor International
February 2017
Scope of the Report
Strategic Evaluation
Competitive Positioning
Market Assessment
Geographic and Category Opportunities
Brand Strategy
Operations
Recommendations
Report Definitions

