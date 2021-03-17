Global Mixed Retailers in the United Kingdom Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The UK was shocked by the collapse of BHS in department stores in 2016, with this chain dating back to 1928 and regarded as an established part of the UK retail scene. The chain’s lingering collapse can be traced back to March 2015, when Arcadia sold BHS to the Retail Acquisitions consortium for a nominal price of GBP1. In April 2016, BHS meanwhile entered administration, while in June it was announced that BHS would be wound down due to failure to find a buyer. BHS’ internet retailing site ceas…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1009767-mixed-retailers-in-the-united-kingdom

Euromonitor International’s Mixed Retailers in United Kingdom report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-outbreak-global-maintenance-free-batteries-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-10

Product coverage: Department Stores , Mass Merchandisers, Variety Stores, Warehouse Clubs.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Mixed Retailers market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-peritoneal-dialysis-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-03-05

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLECONTENTS

Headlines

Trends

Competitive Landscape

Prospects

Channel Data

Table 1 Mixed Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2011-2016

Table 2 Sales in Mixed Retailers by Channel: Value 2011-2016

Table 3 Mixed Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2011-2016

Table 4 Mixed Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2011-2016

Table 5 Sales in Mixed Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 6 Mixed Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2011-2016

Table 7 Mixed Retailers GBO Company Shares: % Value 2012-2016

Table 8 Mixed Retailers GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2013-2016

Table 9 Mixed Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2013-2016

Table 10 Mixed Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2013-2016

Table 11 Mixed Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2016-2021

Table 12 Forecast Sales in Mixed Retailers by Channel: Value 2016-2021

Table 13 Forecast Mixed Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2016-2021

Table 14 Mixed Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2016-2021

Table 15 Forecast Sales in Mixed Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2016-2021

Table 16 Forecast Mixed Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2016-2021

Marks & Spencer Plc in Retailing (united Kingdom)

Strategic Direction

Company Background

Digital Strategy

Summary 1 Marks & Spencer Plc: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016

Private Label

Summary 2 Marks & Spencer Plc: Private Label Portfolio

Competitive Positioning

Summary 3 Marks & Spencer Plc: Competitive Position 2016

Executive Summary

Growth Slows Slightly in 2016 But Proves Better Than Expected

Smartphones in Focus As Marketing and Sales Channels

Grocery Sales Share Impacted by Price Wars

Leading Grocery Retailers Retain Strong Shares But Face Growing Pressure

Stronger Performance Ahead Driven by Value Players and Mobile Internet Retailing

Key Trends and Developments

Economic Uncertainty Results in Growing Price Competition

Smartphones Are the Future of Internet Retailing and Marketing

Hypermarkets Seek Reinvention As Discounters and Internet Retailing Pose Challenges

Operating Environment

Informal Retailing

Opening Hours

Summary 4 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type 2016

Physical Retail Landscape

Cash and Carry

Seasonality

Payments and Delivery

Emerging Business Models

Market Data

Table 17 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2011-2016

Table 18 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 19 Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: Value 2011-2016

Table 20 Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: Units 2011-2016

Table 21 Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 22 Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2011-2016

Table 23 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: Value 2011-2016

Table 24 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 25 Non-Grocery Specialists: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2011-2016

Table 26 Sales in Non-Grocery Specialists by Channel: Value 2011-2016

Table 27 Non-Grocery Specialists Outlets by Channel: Units 2011-2016

Table 28 Sales in Non-Grocery Specialists by Channel: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 29 Non-Grocery Specialists Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2011-2016

Table 30 Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2012-2016

Table 31 Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2013-2016

Table 32 Store-based Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2012-2016

Table 33 Store-based Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2013-2016

Table 34 Store-based Retailing LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2013-2016

Table 35 Non-Store Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2012-2016

Table 36 Non-Store Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2013-2016

Table 37 Non-Grocery Specialists GBO Company Shares: % Value 2012-2016

Table 38 Non-Grocery Specialists GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2013-2016

Table 39 Non-Grocery Specialists LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2013-2016

Table 40 Non-Grocery Specialists LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2013-2016

Table 41 Forecast Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2016-2021

Table 42 Forecast Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2016-2021

Table 43 Forecast Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: Value 2016-2021

Table 44 Forecast Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: Units 2016-2021

Table 45 Forecast Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2016-20

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105