Global Mobile Internet Retailing in Taiwan Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast

Intense competition across retailing in Taiwan has led retailers to adopt a multi-channel approach. Many now acknowledge the need to allow consumers to purchase using the channel with which they feel most comfortable. It is important to be seen selling online to stay relevant with younger consumers. According to trade sources, Taiwanese consumers often like to fill their spare time by browsing and shopping on their smartphones. Whilst many retailers have only just begun to take this step towards…

Euromonitor International’s Mobile Internet Retailing in Taiwan report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

 

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Mobile Internet Retailing market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Toc

MOBILE INTERNET RETAILING IN TAIWAN

Euromonitor International

January 2018

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Headlines

Prospects

Smart Retailers Adopt A Multi-channel Approach To Mobile Internet Retailing

Retailers Use Rewards To Encourage App Downloads

Competitive Landscape

Marketplaces Build on Familiarity

PC Home Expands Through Free Delivery

Channel Data

Table 1 Mobile Internet Retailing: Value 2012-2017

Table 2 Mobile Internet Retailing: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 3 Mobile Internet Retailing Forecasts: Value 2017-2022

Table 4 Mobile Internet Retailing Forecasts: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Executive Summary

Consumer Demand for Convenience and Comfort

Internet Retailers Continue To Address Consumer Confidence Issues..continue

