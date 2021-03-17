All news

Global Mokate Czech sro in Hot Drinks (Czech Republic) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Mokate Czech will attempt to increase its share in the Czech Republic by launching more innovative products. Its key focus will be tea, which has significant growth potential, and it will increasingly focus on selling to foodservice establishments. Mokate Czech neglected online social media advertising in the Czech language, as its tweets and updates were mostly available only in Polish in 2016, and so a stronger focus on social media is expected in the forecast period.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Coffee, Other Hot Drinks, Tea.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Hot Drinks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLECONTENTS

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Mokate Czech sro: Key Facts
Summary 2 Mokate Czech sro: Operational Indicators
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 Mokate Czech sro: Competitive Position 2016

