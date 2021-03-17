All news

Global Mountfield as in Retailing (Czech Republic) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Mountfield will continue its strategy of a strong media presence, with consumer contests and price promotions at peak seasons for home and garden products. The company will also continue to build its image on customer service as a competitive advantage. Mountfield will capitalise on its complete coverage of the country by operating the highest number of outlets in home improvement and gardening stores. Mr Drbohlav, the owner of the company, is seeking a strategic partner/buyer, as he plans to re…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLECONTENTS

Strategic Direction
Company Background
Digital Strategy
Summary 1 Mountfield as: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016
Competitive Positioning
Summary 2 Mountfield as: Competitive Position 2016

…continued

