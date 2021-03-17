All news

Global Nampak Ltd in Packaging Industry (South Africa) Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast

Nampak is expected to focus on streamlining its operations and on improving its efficiency in the forecast period as well as investing heavily in staff training to ensure it maximises its profits. The company also plans to invest in reducing its environmental iNampak by monitoring and setting targets for emission reduction and greater energy efficiency.

 

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Packaging market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Toc

AFRIPACK (PTY) LTD IN PACKAGING INDUSTRY (SOUTH AFRICA)

Euromonitor International

January 2018

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 1 Afripack (Pty) Ltd: Key Facts

Production

Summary 2 Major End-use Categories for Afripak (Pty) Ltd by Pack Type: 2016

Competitive Positioning..continue

