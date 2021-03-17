All news

Global Nestlé SA in Packaged Food: Business Priorities (World) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

This profile of Nestlé SA is published in three parts. The first part covers the company’s key strategic objectives and challenges, and its global packaged food market assessment. Given Nestlé’s wide-ranging global food operations, the group follows a diverse strategy. Its most highly publicised business priority is health science. With the company’s increased focus on healthier foods, dairy products now make up the largest share of its food sales.

Euromonitor International’s Nestlé SA in Packaged Food: Business Priorities (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business, examining its performance in the Packaged Food market. The report examines company shares by region and sector, brand portfolio and new product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.

Product coverage: Baby Food, Baked Goods, Breakfast Cereals, Confectionery, Dairy, Edible Oils, Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts, Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Processed Meat and Seafood, Ready Meals, Rice, Pasta and Noodles, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Savoury Snacks, Soup, Spreads, Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLECONTENTS

Nestlé SA in Packaged Food: Business Priorities (World)
Euromonitor International
February 2017
Scope of the report
Strategic Evaluation
Competitive Positioning
Market Assessment
Recommendations

…continued

