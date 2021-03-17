All news

Global Niche Segment Rewriting the Rules in the Beauty Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The niche beauty segment has been under the spotlight over its impact on legacy brands in multiple categories, and its greater influence on the industry course in innovation. In turn, M&A activity is heating up for those players with the financial muscle to catapult their market sturdiness, as they seek high-yield ventures to widen their scope and renew their brand portfolios. The market is expected to become more fragmented, as more brands compete with a differentiated proposition to consumers.

Euromonitor International’s Niche Segment Rewriting the Rules in the Beauty Industry – Part I global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Beauty and Personal Care market and highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success. The report also explores developments in the premium vs mass/masstige segments, and the evolution of novel beauty concepts.

Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Products, Bath and Shower, Colour Cosmetics, Deodorants, Depilatories, Fragrances, Hair Care, Mass Beauty and Personal Care, Men’s Grooming, Oral Care, Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes, Premium Beauty and Personal Care, Sets/Kits, Skin Care, Sun Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLECONTENTS

Niche Segment Rewriting the Rules in the Beauty Industry – Part I
Euromonitor International
February 2017
Introduction
Niche Segment Propelling Growth in Beauty and Personal Care
What Differentiates Niche Brands?
Thriving Niche Segment Brings M&A Opportunities
Recommendations

