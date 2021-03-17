All news

Global Oishi Group PCL in Soft Drinks (Thailand) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

As RTD tea suffered from a decline in sales in 2016 due to economic slowdown, Oishi Group is expected to focus less on short-term marketing strategies, but instead investing more resources in building brand sustainability. Over the forecast period, the company is expected to introduce new product launches and prioritise its healthier RTD tea variants, such as Jub Jai, to widen its consumer base.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports and Energy Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Soft Drinks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

