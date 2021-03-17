All news

Global OTCs in E-Commerce Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Internet retailing is the fastest growing distribution channel for OTC consumer health products worldwide. Consumers are increasingly moving toward the use of digital platforms for convenience and speed in delivery, which fit consumers’ busy lives. Yet e-commerce still represents only a very small proportion of total OTC sales, and manufacturers have been slow to adjust how they market and sell OTC products online away from strategies rooted in their longstanding store-based retail approaches.

Euromonitor International’s OTCs in E-Commerce: Opportunities and Barriers global briefing examines the size, growth trends and potential opportunities in the Consumer Health market.  The strategic analyses include assessing the impacts of changing regulations, research breakthroughs and public health concerns on both the market and leading companies.  Consumer attitudes towards the products and their personal healthcare needs are also explored.

Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management and Wellbeing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Health market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

OTCs in E-Commerce: Opportunities and Barriers
Euromonitor International
March 2018
Introduction
The Landscape in 2018
Taking Advantage of Amazon
Future Market Disruptors

 

…continued

 

