Global Other Business Services in Brazil: ISIC 7499 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Other Business Services market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Call Centres, Fashion, Graphic Design and Other Business Activities, Secretarial and Translation Services.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLECONTENTS

Headlines

Trends

Competitive Landscape

Prospects

Industry Overview

Table 1 Key Industry Indicators 2010-2015

Table 2 Key Industry Indicators: Annual Growth 2011-2015

Chart 1 Production vs Nominal GDP 2000-2020

Chart 2 Producer Volume Index vs Producer Price Index 2000-2015

Firmographics

Table 3 Number of Companies by Employment Size 2010-2015

Table 4 Number of Companies by Employment Size: Annual Growth 2011-2015

Table 5 Number of Companies by Employment Size: Share of Total 2010-2015

Table 6 Production by Employment Size 2010-2015

Table 7 Production by Employment Size: Annual Growth 2011-2015

Table 8 Production by Employment Size: Share of Total 2010-2015

Import and Export

Table 9 Import and Export 2010-2015

Chart 3 Import vs Export Growth 2000-2015

Market and Buyers

Table 10 Key Market Indicators 2010-2015

Table 11 Key Market Indicators: Annual Growth 2011-2015

Households

Table 12 Households: Key Statistics 2010-2015

Chart 4 Household Expenditure on Other Business Services vs GDP 2000-2020

Chart 5 Household Expenditure on Other Business Services vs Population 2000-2020

B2b Buyers

Table 13 B2B Sales Structure 2010-2015

Table 14 B2B Sales Structure: Annual Growth 2011-2015

Table 15 B2B Sales Structure: Share of Total 2010-2015

Key B2b Buyer analysis

Table 16 Key Statistics 2010-2015

Chart 6 Production vs GDP 2000-2020

Chart 7 Costs vs Spending on Other Business Services 2000-2015

Table 17 Key Statistics 2010-2015

Chart 8 Production vs GDP 2000-2020

Chart 9 Costs vs Spending on Other Business Services 2000-2015

Suppliers

Table 18 Supply Structure 2010-2015

Table 19 Supply Structure: Annual Growth 2011-2015

Table 20 Supply Structure:Share of Total 2010-2015

Chart 10 Supply Structure (BRL million, in 2015)

Labour Costs

Table 21 Key Statistics 2010-2015

Chart 11 Number of Employees vs Average Salary 2000-2015

Chart 12 Output per Employee vs Average Salary 2000-2015

B2b Suppliers

Table 22 B2B Supliers 2010-2015

Table 23 B2B Suppliers: Annual Growth 2011-2015

Table 24 B2B Suppliers: Share of Total 2010-2015

Key B2b Suppliers Statistics

Table 25 Key Statistics 2010-2015

Chart 13 Production vs GDP 2000-2020

Chart 14 Price and Expenditure Dynamics 2000-2015

Table 26 Key Statistics 2010-2015

Chart 15 Production vs GDP 2000-2020

Chart 16 Price and Expenditure Dynamics 2000-2015

Industry Attractiveness Index

Table 27 Attractiveness Index Composition

Chart 17 Attractiveness Index of Other Business Services Among Other Brazil Industries

Chart 18 Binary Diagram of Attractiveness Index

Attractiveness Index: Explanation

Future Outlook

Table 28 Forecasts 2016-2021

Definitions

Other Business Services

…continued

