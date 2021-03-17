All news

Global Padini Holdings Bhd Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Padini aims to further expand by opening new stores under the Padini Concept Store and Brands Outlet banners in new shopping malls, while also refurbishing its existing outlets. Padini will continue to target consumers through offering affordably priced apparel and footwear amidst rising price-consciousness.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Apparel, Footwear, Sportswear.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Apparel and Footwear market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Padini Holdings Bhd: Key Facts
Summary 2 Padini Holdings Bhd: Operational Indicators
Retail Operations
Summary 3 Padini Holdings Bhd: Retail Operational Indicators
Internet Strategy
Chart 1 Padini Holdings Bhd: Padini in Selangor
Chart 2 Padini Holdings Bhd: PDI in Selangor
Chart 3 Padini Holdings Bhd: Vincci in Selangor
Competitive Positioning
Summary 4 Padini Holdings Bhd: Competitive Position 2016

