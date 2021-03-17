All news

Global Personal Care Appliances in Malaysia Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023 

Personal care appliances recorded another year of solid demand in 2020, in a continuation of a trend already present in Malaysia towards the end of the review period. This was largely driven by the fact that local consumers were paying increasing attention to their personal style and appearance, with a greater focus on their personal grooming routines.

Euromonitor International’s Personal Care Appliances in Malaysia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Body Shavers, Electric Facial Cleansers, Hair Care Appliances, Oral Care Appliances, Other Personal Care Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Personal Care Appliances market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Personal Care Appliances in Malaysia
Euromonitor International
January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Ongoing growth for personal care appliances with Malays continuing to take care of their appearance even during MCO

….continued

