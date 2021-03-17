All news

Global Portable Particle Counter Market in France – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026 Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023 

A Portable Particle Counter is a sophisticated monitoring instrument that counts the amount of particulate contamination. It can be used to detect contaminants from the air, a surface or a liquid. Some examples of these particles can be anything from oil, metal shavings, dust, smoke, ash, mold, or other biological contaminants.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Portable Particle Counter in France, including the following market information:
France Portable Particle Counter Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
France Portable Particle Counter Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)
France Portable Particle Counter Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)
Top Five Competitors in France Portable Particle Counter Market 2019 (%)
The global Portable Particle Counter market was valued at 157.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 174 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period. While the Portable Particle Counter market size in France was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Portable Particle Counter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Portable Particle Counter production and consumption in France
Total Market by Segment:
France Portable Particle Counter Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)
France Portable Particle Counter Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Airborne Portable Particle Counters
Liquid Portable Particle Counters

France Portable Particle Counter Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)
France Portable Particle Counter Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Medical & Pharmaceutical
Electronics
Food Industry
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Portable Particle Counter Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Portable Particle Counter Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)
Total France Portable Particle Counter Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)
Total France Portable Particle Counter Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Particle Measuring Systems
Rion
Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions
Beckman Coulter
HCT Instruments
TSI Inc
PAMAS
Spectro Scientific
Climet Instruments Company
Kanomax
STAUFF
Grimm Aerosol Technik
Suzhou Sujing

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Portable Particle Counter Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 France Portable Particle Counter Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

….continued

