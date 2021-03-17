All news

Global Procter & Gamble (Pty) Ltd Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Procter & Gamble is expected to continue to leverage the power of its heritage brands over the forecast period, particularly in terms of sanitary protection and nappies/diapers/pants. It is also expected to continue to invest in research and development in order to retain existing customers and attract new ones.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Away-from-Home Tissue and Hygiene, Retail Tissue and Hygiene, Total Tissue and Hygiene.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Tissue and Hygiene market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Strategic Direction
Summary 1 Procter & Gamble (Pty) Ltd: Key Facts
Competitive Positioning
Summary 2 Procter & Gamble (Pty) Ltd: Competitive Position 2016

 

