Global Procter & Gamble spol sro Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Procter & Gamble’s primary aim in tissue and hygiene in Slovakia is to maintain its leading position in retail hygiene. The company is set to achieve this mainly through innovation in certain product categories and by providing strong support for its flagship brands Pampers and Always. This is set to happen mainly through continuous promotional campaigns, sales support and through the advertising of retailers, as well as through the launch of innovative new products in Slovakia. The portfolio of…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Away-from-Home Tissue and Hygiene, Retail Tissue and Hygiene, Total Tissue and Hygiene.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Tissue and Hygiene market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Procter & Gamble spol sro: Key Facts
Summary 2 Procter & Gamble spol sro: Operational Indicators
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 Procter & Gamble spol sro: Competitive Position 2016

…continued

 

 

 

