Global PT Sumber Electrindo Makmur Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Despite facing problems in 2015, Sumber Electrindo Makmur is expected to continue to expand its distribution network in all major cities in Indonesia, while transitioning from a bricks-and-mortar business to an online business in order to maintain its presence in electronics and appliance specialist retailers.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Major Appliances, Small Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Appliances market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Sumber Electrindo Makmur PT: Key Facts
Company Background
Chart 1 Sumber Electrindo Makmur PT: Electronic Solution in Paragon Mall, Semarang
Internet Strategy
Private Label
Competitive Positioning
Summary 2 Sumber Electronic Makmur PT: Competitive Position 2016

