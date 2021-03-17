All news

Global Qatar in 2030: The Future Demographic Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

In 2030, the population of Qatar will reach 3.7 million, a huge increase of 53.2% from 2015. Net migration will continue to be the main driver of population growth, accounting for 68.6% of the increase. Over four fifths of the total population will be made up of foreign citizens and there will be around three men to every female in 2015-2030 due to the country’s reliance on mainly male foreign workers. Qatar’s urban population is set to account for an enormous 99.7% of the population in 2030.

Euromonitor’s Qatar in 2030: The Future Demographic report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation’s lifestyle choices.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

