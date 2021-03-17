All news

Global Reckitt Benckiser Arabia FZE Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The company is aiming to continue offering new innovations and a wide product range covering most of the categories within the home care industry. Reckitt Benckiser is continuing its massive investment in marketing in order to leverage its top brands in health, hygiene, home and food. In the United Arab Emirates, it is aiming to build closer connections with consumers through below-the-line activities across the country, including in stores. This is providing the company with very positive outco…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Home Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Reckitt Benckiser Arabia FZE: Key Facts
Competitive Positioning
Summary 2 Reckitt Benckiser Arabia FZE: Competitive Position 2016

…continued

 

 

 

