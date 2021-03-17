All news

Global Refrigeration Appliances in Singapore Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023 

Volume sales of refrigeration appliances declined over the course of 2020, with the particularly negative growth seen in built-in refrigeration appliances dragging the category down. Demand for built-in refrigeration appliances registered a strong decline over the course of the year as construction projects were halted and delays were seen in BTO hand-overs, which further delayed many home renovation projects. In the dominant category of freestanding refrigeration appliances, the drop seen in sa…

Euromonitor International’s Refrigeration Appliances in Singapore report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Built-in Refrigeration Appliances, Electric Wine Coolers/Chillers, Freestanding Refrigeration Appliances, Freezers, Fridge Freezers, Fridges.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Refrigeration Appliances market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Refrigeration Appliances in Singapore
Euromonitor International
January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT

….continued

