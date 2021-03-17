Global Retail Adult Incontinence Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Consumers in Pakistan are generally unaware of adult incontinence products, due to a lack of advertising and promotional activities carried out by manufacturers. In addition, availability of these products is limited compared to other hygiene products. Only those patients suffering from bladder problems who are prescribed incontinence products by a doctor actually buy them. Importantly, social acceptance of such products remains low, hence adult incontinence products are mostly only demanded for…

Euromonitor International's Retail Adult Incontinence in Pakistan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level.

Product coverage: Retail Light Adult Incontinence, Retail Moderate/Heavy Adult Incontinence.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Prospects

Demand for Adult Incontinence Expected To Remain Limited To Medical Purposes

Pharmacies To Remain the Leading Distribution Channel for Adult Incontinence

Marketing and Promotional Activities To Remain Negligible Over the Forecast Period

Executive Summary

Shifting Consumer Preferences in Favour of Convenient Alternatives Drives Growth

Rising Incomes Contribute To Sales Growth

Increasing Need for Convenience Among Working Women Propels Demand

International Players Lead, But Domestic Companies Thriving in Some Areas

Tissue and Hygiene To Continue Growing

Market Indicators

Table 1 Birth Rates 2012-2017

Table 2 Infant Population 2012-2017

Table 3 Female Population by Age 2012-2017

Table 4 Total Population by Age 2012-2017

Table 5 Households 2012-2017

Table 6 Forecast Infant Population 2017-2022

Table 7 Forecast Female Population by Age 2017-2022

Table 8 Forecast Total Population by Age 2017-2022

Table 9 Forecast Households 2017-2022

Market Data

Table 10 Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: Value 2012-2017

…continued

