Global Retail Adult Incontinence Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

During the review period consumers’ awareness of the availability and application of adult incontinence products increased significantly. However, there was no significant rise in advertising during this period. The focus of manufacturers’ marketing was on increasing availability by penetrating grocery retailing and expanding product ranges. In this way, manufacturers boosted the visibility of adult incontinence on store shelves, and helping to build awareness among consumers.

Euromonitor International’s Retail Adult Incontinence in Bosnia-Herzegovina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Retail Light Adult Incontinence, Retail Moderate/Heavy Adult Incontinence.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Headlines

Prospects

Increasing Consumer Awareness of Adult Incontinence

Modern/heavy Adult Incontinence Is the Dominant Category

Demographic Trends Have Positive Effects on Performance of Adult Incontinence

Competitive Landscape

Violeta Is the Leading Player in Adult Incontinence

No Interest From Other Domestic and Regional Players in Adult Incontinence

Private Label Remains Weak in Adult Incontinence

Category Data

Executive Summary

Tissue and Hygiene Continues To Stagnate, But Better Times Are Ahead

