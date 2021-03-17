All news

Global Ringnes AS in Soft Drinks (Norway) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Ringnes aims to secure its position as a leading player in soft drinks in Norway through a continuation of product development and the marketing of key brands such as Pepsi Max, Farris and Imsdal. The company aims to take advantage of key trends such as health and wellness through a focus on low-calorie products as well as securing continued strong sales of key brands such as Pepsi Max through sustained distribution through key channels grocery retailers, convenience stores and forecourt retaile…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports and Energy Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Soft Drinks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLECONTENTS

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Ringnes AS: Key Facts
Summary 2 Ringnes AS: Operational Indicators
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 Ringnes AS: Competitive Position 2016

…continued

All news

