Global Ritico OÜ in Home Care (Estonia) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Ritico OÜ is primarily focused on the sale of footwear, via both third-party apparel and footwear specialist retailers and via its own internet retailing site. Consequently, its home care operations are expected to continue to concentrate on shoe polish, in which it represents German brand, Collonil, with it looking to complement its core activities.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

