Global SCA Group Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

SCA Group remains one of the leading global manufacturers of consumer tissue and disposable hygiene products. However, the company is facing an increasingly competitive and complex marketplace, leading SCA to re-evaluate its presence in certain markets in order to prioritise others. The report analyses SCA’s growth strategies, highlighting activities in the key regions of Asia Pacific and Latin America, as well as opportunities in its core developed markets.

Euromonitor International’s SCA Group in Tissue and Hygiene (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business, examining its performance in the Tissue and Hygiene market. The report examines company shares by region and sector, brand portfolio and new product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.

Product coverage: Away-from-Home Tissue and Hygiene, Retail Tissue and Hygiene, Total Tissue and Hygiene.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

SCA Group in Tissue and Hygiene (World)
Euromonitor International
March 2017
Scope of the Report
Strategic Evaluation
Competitive Positioning
Market Assessment
Retail Hygiene Geographic and Category Opportunities
Retail Tissue Geographic and Category Opportunities
Operations
Recommendations
Appendix

