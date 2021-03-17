All news

Global Sharaf DG LLC in Consumer Appliances Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The company is unlikely to dramatically expand the store network (Big Box format) for Sharaf DG in the forecast period, having closed two outlets in 2015. Instead, the company is expected to focus on expanding its DG+ chain of audio video boutiques, although it may also open new Sharaf DG outlets if major new shopping malls are opened. The focus will remain on offering high levels of customer service and driving internet retailing growth in the forecast period. The retailer is also predicted to…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Major Appliances, Small Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Appliances market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLECONTENTS

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Sharaf DG LLC: Key Facts
Summary 2 Sharaf DG LLC: Operational Indicators
Company Background
Internet Strategy
Private Label
Summary 3 Sharaf DG LLC: Private Label Portfolio
Competitive Positioning
Summary 4 Sharaf DG LLC: Competitive Position 2016

…continued

