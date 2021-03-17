All news

Global Sharm Trading Ltd Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Sharm Trading is aiming to improve its position on the market of fmcg as well as its leading position as an importer and distributor of home care, tissues and hygiene, packaged food and hot drinks.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Away-from-Home Tissue and Hygiene, Retail Tissue and Hygiene, Total Tissue and Hygiene.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Tissue and Hygiene market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Sharm Trading LTD: Key Facts
Summary 2 Sharm Trading Ltd: Operational Indicators
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 Sharm Trading Ltd: Competitive Position 2016

