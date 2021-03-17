All news

Global SHP Harmanec as Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

SHP Harmanec is the leading payer in retail tissue in Slovakia and the company has a strong position in retail tissue across Central and eastern Europe. The company’s strategic direction involves maintaining its current position and expanding its presence within the regions of Central Europe and the Balkans. The key aim for the company during the forecast period is set to be to redefine its positioning, moving away from its historic image as a manufacturer of paper tissue products and towards be…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Away-from-Home Tissue and Hygiene, Retail Tissue and Hygiene, Total Tissue and Hygiene.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Tissue and Hygiene market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Table of Contents

Strategic Direction
Summary 1 SHP Harmanec as: Key Facts
Competitive Positioning
Summary 2 SHP Harmanec as: Competitive Position 2016

