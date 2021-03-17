All news

Global Soft Drinks Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The soft drinks market in Latin America is undergoing a major shift. Changing market conditions are damaging the growth prospects of sugary beverages, especially carbonates, which have long been the focus of the category in the region. Meanwhile, healthier and functional products are gaining in popularity, appealing to consumers who are increasingly looking for more from their beverages. Although carbonates are still growing, these emergent categories are now the keys to growth in the region.

Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports and Energy Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports and Energy Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Soft Drinks in Latin America Enter a New Era
Euromonitor International
March 2018
Introduction
The Shift From Carbonates
A Changing Latin America
Changing Latin America
The Rise of Local Players
Conclusions

…continued

 

