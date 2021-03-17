All news

Global Spreads Packaging Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Glass jars remain the most popular pack type for spreads, where jams and preserves account for the bulk of packaged volume. Glass jars are preferred by both consumers and manufacturers because this pack type preserves flavours for longer in comparison to other packaging, while also enabling consumers to see product contents. Although there were few shifts in packaging design over the review period, some manufacturers launched smaller glass jars, with these positioned as treats or snacks. This he…

Euromonitor International’s Spreads Packaging in Mexico report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

Product coverage: Chocolate Spreads, Honey, Jams and Preserves, Nut and Seed Based Spreads, Yeast-based Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Spreads Packaging market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Headlines
Prospects
Glass Packaging Remains Strong Thanks To Transparency, Premium Image and Effective Product Preservation
Pet Jars and Bottles Gain Share Due To Offering Lightness and Safety
Labelling Gains Relevance With Consumers Increasingly Concerned About Sugar Intake

