Global Spreads Packaging Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Rigid plastic, or PET, was the best performing packaging format in spreads in 2017, largely due to its domination within nut and seed based spreads and growing presence within honey. Peanut butter is traditionally sold in PET jars, which are more economical for companies. Local brands such as Goody are facing a surge in energy bills due to government price increases and are thus looking to save costs wherever possible. Furthermore, PET jars are also popular among consumers as they are light-weig…

Euromonitor International’s Spreads Packaging in Saudi Arabia report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

Product coverage: Chocolate Spreads, Honey, Jams and Preserves, Nut and Seed Based Spreads, Yeast-based Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Spreads Packaging market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Headlines
Prospects
Strong Performance of Pet
Consumer Convenience Becoming An Important Consideration Within Honey
Transparent Packaging Continues To Grow in Popularity

