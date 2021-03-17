All news

Global Spreads Packaging Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Glass and PET jars remained the dominant packaging for spreads in India. Glass jars are losing share and being replaced by PET bottles as they are very fragile and bulky to handle. Considering the main consumer groups of children and young adults, manufacturers are moving away from glass jars. PET jars are becoming popular because of the lower costs relating to packaging compared to glass jars. However, glass jars are still widely used as packaging for some premium products such as jams and pres…

Euromonitor International’s Spreads Packaging in India report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

Product coverage: Chocolate Spreads, Honey, Jams and Preserves, Nut and Seed Based Spreads, Yeast-based Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Spreads Packaging market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Headlines
Prospects
Glass and Pet Jars Continue To Dominate Spreads Packaging
Smaller Pack Sizes Focus on Attracting Consumers From Various Income Groups
Packaging Innovations To Attract Consumers

