Global Spreads Packaging Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Glass and PET jars remain the dominant spreads packaging formats in China. However, glass jars are gradually losing sales share to other pack types, such as PET jars, PET bottles and aluminium/plastic pouches, due to the fact that they are too heavy and fragile for most spreads categories. Indeed, jams and preserves is the only area that is resisting the shift to PET jars and other pack types. Due to the acidic properties of jams and preserves, plastic containers are easily corroded. Furthermore…

Euromonitor International’s Spreads Packaging in China report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

Product coverage: Chocolate Spreads, Honey, Jams and Preserves, Nut and Seed Based Spreads, Yeast-based Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Spreads Packaging market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Headlines
Prospects
Glass and Pet Jars Continue To Dominate Spreads Packaging
Portable Pack Sizes Register Buoyant Growth Within Spreads
Aluminium/plastic Pouches Expand Into Nut and Seed Based Spreads
Executive Summary
Marketers Focus on Packaging To Engage Consumers
Health and Wellness Trend Greatly Influences Food Packaging
Emerging Technologies Embed Into Soft Drinks Packaging To Attract Consumers
Subculture Plays An Increasingly Important Role in Alcoholic Drinks Packaging
Convenience Trend Drives Robust Growth of Pet Jars and Collapsible Metal Tubes
Cost-effective Home Care Packaging Appeals To Consumers
Packaging Legislation
Updated National Standards of Food Contact Materials Become Effective
Stricter Legislation Results in Renovation of Baby Food Packaging in China
Legislation for “qs” Tagging of Packaging Is Rescinded From July 2017
Recycling and the Environment

…continued

 

