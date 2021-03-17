Global Tobacco Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Other tobacco products grew in value at a global level in 2016. In smoking tobacco, fine cut’s price advantage over cigarettes continues to fuel value growth in Europe, while shisha has a strong foundation in the Middle East and Africa. Sales of cigars remain centred in the US and China, while cigarillos are popular in the US and Europe. Smokeless tobacco is only present in a few geographies, such as North America and Scandinavia, but can see growth as an alternative to smoking in the future.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3106982-global-tobacco-key-findings-part-3-other-tobacco-products

Euromonitor International’s Global Tobacco: Key Findings Part 3 – Other Tobacco Products global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Tobacco market, highlighting major industry trends and categories as well as the factors affecting operating environment. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers impartial, strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, legislative restrictions or pricing influences. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and where it is headed.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-compact-switchgear-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2026-2021-03-08

Product coverage: Cigarettes, Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco, Smokeless Tobacco and Vapour Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Tobacco market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-outbreak-global-radioactive-stent-used-for-cancer-treatments-industry-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-03

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Global Tobacco: Key Findings Part 3 – Other Tobacco Products

Euromonitor International

March 2018

Introduction

Key Findings

Smoking Tobacco

Cigars and Cigarillos

Smokeless Tobacco

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105