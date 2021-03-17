All news

Global Variety Stores in Ukraine Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast

In 2017, many Ukrainians still reeled from economic crisis. With currency devaluating, stable employment hard to find and prospects dwindling, most households are still motivated to economise in one way or another, limiting goods consumption to the bare necessities and making use of all available opportunities to save money. Independent small grocers, paying their employees minimal wages and having virtually no expenditure on promotional activity, can typically offer products at lower prices tha…

Euromonitor International’s Traditional Grocery Retailers in Ukraine report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Product coverage: Food/Drink/Tobacco Specialists, Independent Small Grocers, Other Grocery Retailers.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Traditional Grocery Retailers market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Toc

TRADITIONAL GROCERY RETAILERS IN UKRAINE

Euromonitor International

January 2018

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Headlines

Prospects

Growth Driven by the Economising Trend

Public Authorities Push Retailers Away From Urban Areas

Development of Modern Retailers Challenges Traditional Players

Competitive Landscape

Major Fragmentation Remains A Reality

Traditional Grocery Retailers Holds No Attraction for Foreign Players

Channel Data

Table 1 Traditional Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2012-2017

Table 2 Traditional Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2012-2017

Table 3 Sales in Traditional Grocery Retailers by Channel: Value 2012-2017..continue

 

