Global Venden SIA in Soft Drinks (Latvia) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Venden SIA will continue to use its advantage as one of leading players in business-to-business water supplier. However, the company’s strengthening positions in retail bottled water is causing it to shift towards the retail market more and more. This shift will persist in upcoming years, as it reveals great opportunities for the company to grow its sales.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports and Energy Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Soft Drinks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

