Global Vitamin Well AB in Soft Drinks (Sweden) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Vitamin Well will continue to market and sell its own functional bottled water with an emphasis on high quality and health properties. Maintaining a good image will be an important aspect, which will be achieved by celebrity endorsement and sponsoring of various sports events which are open to a wide audience. The company’s marketing targets young and middle-aged professionals, especially women, with higher incomes and active lifestyles. The company is ready to reach out to an even wider consume…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports and Energy Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Soft Drinks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Vitamin Well AB: Key Facts
Summary 2 Vitamin Well AB: Operational Indicators
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 Vitamin Well AB: Competitive Position 2016

