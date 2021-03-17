All news

Global Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd in Soft Drinks Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

In a highly competitive market, Vitasoy International Holdings will keep very close attention to productivity, efficiency and cost control. It will continue to strengthen its competitive position and core offerings with a focus on taste, nutrition and sustainability. Expansion into new markets, as well as product innovation and managing costs, will be key to its business.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports and Energy Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Soft Drinks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLECONTENTS

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd: Key Facts
Summary 2 Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd: Operational Indicators
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd: Competitive Position 2016

…continued



